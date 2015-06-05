Oil trader Hall sees U.S. crude above $65 despite high OPEC output

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Renowned oil trader Andy Hall expects U.S. crude to rise above $65 a barrel despite high global production of oil led by OPEC, citing the drop in U.S. oil rigs as a factor.

“Despite a collapse in rig counts in the U.S., oil production has yet to register a sustained decline. But it will come,” Hall said in the monthly letter to investors in his $3.3 billion Connecticut-based hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management.

Some in the market believe oil prices have found a floor after last year’s rout. While drilling has become more efficient, Hall argued that cannot compensate in the near-term for the 60 percent drop in the U.S. rig count.

“Oil prices will continue to work their way higher over time toward the global marginal cost of production, and in our view that is above $65 WTI,” Hall said, referring to the U.S. crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate.

U.S. crude futures settled at $58 a barrel on Thursday, falling nearly 3 percent for a second straight day, ahead of an OPEC meeting where the producer group is expected to keep production levels unchanged. Brent, the global benchmark, slid as much over the two days, settling at just above $62.

While oil prices have trended higher since April, Brent and U.S. crude are still about 40 percent below last summer’s peaks above $100.

Hall, an avowed oil bull, acknowledged the dynamics of the oil market have changed profoundly, with OPEC favoring market share defense over production cuts to shore up prices.

He also said that while Saudi Arabia, the OPEC kingpin and No. 1 oil exporter, has hit record highs in production, its spare crude capacity will “essentially fall to zero” soon from peak demand for electricity from air conditioning during the summer.

Saudi Arabia was also fighting a proxy war with rival Iran in neighboring Yemen amid worrying signs of unrest within the kingdom, particularly in its oil-producing region.

“Yet, the geopolitical risk premium in the price today is zero at best,” Hall said. “We are confident, however, that price risk is now skewed firmly to the upside.”

Saudi Arabia on Thursday raised the official selling price for its benchmark crude to Asia in July.

Astenbeck lost almost 4 percent in May as crude prices fell but was still up about 5 percent on the year, returns information accompanying the investor letter showed.