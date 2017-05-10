FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Goldman Sachs says U.S. border tax would 'blow out' Brent/WTI crude spread
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 3 months ago

Goldman Sachs says U.S. border tax would 'blow out' Brent/WTI crude spread

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016.Richard Carson

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs commodity strategist Jeff Currie said on Wednesday if the U.S. government were to introduce a border tax adjustment on crude oil imports, the spread between Brent and U.S. futures would widen dramatically.

The principal impact of a border tax adjustment would be to raise the price of domestic crude compared with international grades such as Brent.

"It would blow out the Brent/WTI spread. You could see WTI trade $15 above Brent," Currie told the S&P Global Platts Crude conference.

The premium of Brent crude futures over West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures is currently around $2.81 a barrel.

The government of President Donald Trump has considered a Republican proposal for a border tax adjustment system that would levy a 20 percent tax on all imports while exempting exports.

Domestic U.S. crude prices would automatically rise, pushing up the cost of anything from gasoline to plastics.

Border tax advocates claim the impact of higher import costs and perceived subsidy for exports would be a rise in the real exchange rate of the U.S. dollar.

"For every non-commodity, the dollar does all the work so that the consumer does not pay the price ... oil does not have that leverage," Currie said.

Reporting by Julia Payne and Amanda Cooper, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.