A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

(Reuters) - Crude oil futures extended their losses on Tuesday after Venezuela said officials at a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s oil minister did not agree on any output cut.

Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi met with his counterparts from Venezuela, Russia and Mexico in Vienna before Thursday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.