Saudi Oil Min: 'Let the most efficient producers produce'
December 21, 2014 / 9:37 AM / in 3 years

Saudi Oil Min: 'Let the most efficient producers produce'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday that the best way to address current conditions in the oil market was to “let the most efficient producers produce”.

Asked about possible cooperation between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which include the world’s lowest cost producers, and non-member countries, he replied: “The best thing for everybody is to let the most efficient producers produce”.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by William Maclean

