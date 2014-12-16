Eagle Ford shale output slips for first time in a year: LCI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil output from the Eagle Ford shale deposit in Texas dipped in November for the first time in just over a year, while production from North Dakota’s Bakken also ebbed, data from LCI Energy Insight showed on Monday.

While the declines were small, and may prove short-lived, the easing output could prove to be among the first signs that a dramatic collapse in crude oil prices is starting to stunt the breakneck growth of the U.S. shale oil patch.

Most analysts have been betting that output will continue growing well into next year due to investment decisions that were made while oil prices were still high, and to increasing efficiencies in drilling.

Texas’ Eagle Ford’s production fell 2,000 barrels per day to 1.45 million barrels per day, according to LCI data obtained by Reuters. Production in the Bakken formation fell by 10,000 bpd to 1.15 million bpd, according to the data, which is based on historical well production data and natural gas pipeline flows.

The two fields make up 78 percent of the total lower 48 states’ shale oil production.

U.S. shale production overall continued to grow, rising by 5,000 bpd. For 2014 through November, oil production from shale is up more than 30 percent from the 2013 average.

The production boom has continued despite oil prices taking a nose-dive since June. U.S. oil prices have fallen by about 50 percent since their peak then.

While some producers have cut back 2015 drilling plans, with Abraxas Petroleum the latest to slash capital spending Monday by more than 75 percent, an effort to curtail current production is hindered by previously set drilling plans.