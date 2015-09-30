FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syncrude shipments for September cut further: sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 30, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Syncrude shipments for September cut further: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Syncrude shipments for September from the oil sands project in northern Alberta have been lowered, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, with new forecasts closer to 1.925 million barrels compared with 2.2 million barrels previously.

Syncrude has been running at reduced rates since late August after a fire at the facility. The company said on Tuesday that it was on track to return to normal rates by Wednesday.

There are seven partners in the Syncrude joint venture, including Canadian Oil Sands - the largest owner - as well as Imperial Oil, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd’s subsidiary Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy.

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.