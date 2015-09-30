Syncrude shipments for September cut further: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Syncrude shipments for September from the oil sands project in northern Alberta have been lowered, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, with new forecasts closer to 1.925 million barrels compared with 2.2 million barrels previously.

Syncrude has been running at reduced rates since late August after a fire at the facility. The company said on Tuesday that it was on track to return to normal rates by Wednesday.

There are seven partners in the Syncrude joint venture, including Canadian Oil Sands - the largest owner - as well as Imperial Oil, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd’s subsidiary Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy.