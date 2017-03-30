Texas crude oil production fell 16 percent in January vs. year ago

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude production in Texas, the country's largest oil producing state, fell 16 percent in January compared with the same month a year earlier, according to newly released statistics.

The Texas Railroad Commission, the state's energy regulator, released preliminary figures on Wednesday that showed 75.3 million barrels of oil were pumped in January, the lowest monthly figure since February 2014. Production fell from 89.2 million barrels a year ago.

"The decline in production over the past year is clearly related to depressed commodity prices," said Ed Longanecker, president of trade group Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association.

He said production should rise this year over 2016 with greater efficiencies and improved prices compared with depressed levels a year ago.

Midland County, home to the Permian shale basin, the hottest oil producing region in the United States, was the state's top producer in January with 5.9 million barrels of oil. Karnes County, home to the Eagle Ford shale, was second with 5.6 million barrels of oil, the state reported.

A year ago, Karnes County was the top oil patch in the state with 6.3 million barrels produced and Midland was third with 4.3 million barrels, behind La Salle County's 4.7 million barrels, the state said.

"Texas is attracting half of the rigs in the nation and the numbers continue to grow," said Todd Staples, president of trade group Texas Oil & Gas Association.