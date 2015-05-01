Factbox: Key dates in North America's big oil train switch

(Reuters) - Regulators in the United States and Canada have vowed to phase out the railway tank cars currently used to carry crude oil, which have ruptured in several major derailments, causing fires and explosions.

The two countries on Friday announced the standards that new tank cars must meet, and the dates by which old cars must be retrofitted or replaced.

May 1, 2017 - In Canada, non-jacketed versions of the tank cars known as DOT-111, the weakest cars currently in service, must be retrofitted or removed from service carrying crude oil.

Jan. 1, 2018 - In the United States, non-jacketed DOT-111 tank cars must be retrofitted or stop carrying goods in Packing Group I, the category that includes the most dangerous types of crude oil, and almost all crude oil from North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation.

March 1, 2018 - In the United States, jacketed DOT-111 tank cars - stronger than the non-jacketed cars - must be retrofitted or stop carrying goods in Packing Group I. In Canada, jacketed DOT-111 cars are phased out of service for crude oil of all types.

April 1, 2020 - In the United States, non-jacketed versions of the newer tank cars known as CPC-1232 must be retrofitted or stop carrying Packing Group I goods. In Canada, these cars are phased out for all crude oil.

May 1, 2023 - In the United States, both jacketed and non-jacketed DOT-111 tank cars must be retrofitted or stop carrying goods in Packing Group II, which includes some less dangerous types of crude oil.

July 1, 2023 - In the United States, non-jacketed CPC-1232 tank cars are phased out for Packing Group II goods.

May 1, 2025 - In the United States, jacketed CPC-1232 cars are phased out for goods in Packing Group I and Packing Group II. In Canada, jacketed CPC-1232 cars are phased out for all crude oil.

Source: Regulatory documents from the U.S. Department of Transportation.