Oil jumps after report of another draw in Cushing crude delivery point

(Reuters) - Oil prices hit session highs on Thursday after another stockpile draw in the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude futures reported by oil services firm Genscape, market sources said.

U.S. crude futures’ front-month contract CLc1 was up $1.35 at $60.33 a barrel by 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), hitting an intraday peak at $60.42 earlier. North Sea Brent LCOc1 rose $1.30 to $66.33, after a session high at $66.47.