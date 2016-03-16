U.S. oil refiners temper optimism as margins jump, stocks fall

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners may be on their best footing in more than half a year, after a bumper drawdown in gasoline inventories spurred the biggest boost to profit margins in months and fueled hopes of resurgent demand ahead of the summer driving season.

But executives at some of the top U.S. independent refiners and analysts are tempering any early optimism that times will be as good as last year as oversupply and slower economic growth threaten to dent margins well into 2017.

“If you are watching your production not going to the consumer, but instead going into a (storage) tank, you have to rethink the economics,” said Tom Nimbley, chief executive of PBF Energy, a large independent U.S. refiner, on the sidelines of the 114th annual meeting of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers association in San Francisco.

PBF was among the first of several major refiners to make voluntary cuts to gasoline output last month as storage tanks hit fresh records and sluggish winter demand hurt profits, with crack spreads hitting one-year lows.

Margins, known as crack spreads, have since recovered to their highest since mid-August, more than $20 per barrel according to one benchmark, but refiners will not enjoy another year of robust profits even as feedstock prices remain low, industry executives and analysts said.

“It’s not going to be as great as it was for the last couple years. There was simply too much crude in the wrong locations,” Nimbley said, referring to oil that was difficult to transport to refineries.

Refineries operated at full throttle throughout 2015 and booked the strongest profits in years as demand surged 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), or more than 2 percent from the previous year.

The 70-percent drop in crude oil prices since mid-2014 has sparked a worldwide boom in demand, as drivers in the United States, China and India bought more cars and took more road trips.

Over the past five years, the top seven U.S. independent refiners pulled in total net earnings of more than $60 billion, according to data from Eikon.

But analysts at research group Wood Mackenzie have warned of a long-term downturn in gasoline demand.

Wood Mackenzie expects refiners’ margins over the next two years to decline from the records in 2015, but remain stronger than the average of the previous five years, the analysts said in interviews this week.

They also forecast a decline in gasoline demand next year before embarking on a prolonged downward trend as Americans drive less and automakers make cars more fuel efficient, requiring less fuel.

“Despite low fuel prices and the recent upward trend, we see this as a temporary recovery in demand,” said Linda Giesecke, research director for Americas Refining at Wood Mackenzie.

MIDWEST AT A LOSS

The downturn in February margins was particularly acute in the Midwest, where a benchmark gasoline margin plunged to a loss of $7 a barrel.

While it is not uncommon for the gasoline margin to turn negative in the winter, this year’s downturn lasted longer than usual, said Dave Lamp, CEO of Northern Tier, a small Midwestern refiner with a plant in Minnesota.

“A little GDP growth would help,” he said on the sidelines of the conference.

Lamp said that long-term demand for gasoline will outpace supply globally, spurring demand for new capacity.

But that may not provide much relief to the United States where refining capacity is expected to grow by just 0.5 percent between 2016 and 2020, according to Houston-based consultancy Stratas Advisors.

In contrast, global output will jump more than 9 percent over the same time frame, Stratas forecast.

Rival producers in Asia and the Middle East are likely to pick up much of the slack, experts warned.

“It’s not that the party is over for U.S. refiners, but the lights aren’t as bright as they were,” Skip York, vice president of integrated energy at Wood Mackenzie.