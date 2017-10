A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday, narrowing further its discount to European benchmark Brent in response to news of a major pipeline reversal that is expected to ease a supply glut in the Midwest.

Crude oil was up $1 a barrel at $103.93 as of 8:13 a.m. EDT (1213 GMT).