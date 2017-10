Gas prices are shown at a gas station in Beverly Hills, California May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose $1 a barrel to $119 on Friday, trimming its weekly decline, as supply concerns countered nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis and the strength of global growth.

Brent crude was up $1 at $119.00 by 6:18 a.m. EDT (1018 GMT).