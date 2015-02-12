FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oaktree closes HETCO deal, trader renamed to Hartree Partners
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 12, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Oaktree closes HETCO deal, trader renamed to Hartree Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alternative investment manager group Oaktree Capital Management LP has completed the purchase of Hess Corp’s (HES.N) 50 percent share of its proprietary energy trader, Hess Energy Trading (HETCO), according to a statement on Thursday.

The deal, which will result in a name change for HETCO to Hartree Partners LP, comes more than a year and a half after Hess launched the sale of HETCO. The energy trader is a joint venture formed in 1997 by two former Goldman Sachs partners and Hess that trades physical oil, natural gas and other energy commodities.

Hartree, also known as Hartree energy, is an atomic unit of energy named after British physicist and mathematician Douglas Hartree.

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.