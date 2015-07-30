Oil bears may hit pause button in short term after big U.S. stocks draw

(Reuters) - Oil bears who drove the market to multi-month lows this week are throttling back on their selling after an unexpectedly large drawdown in U.S. crude stocks showed demand to be stronger than thought - at least temporarily.

U.S. government data on Wednesday showed a weekly inventory drop of over 4 million barrels, more than 20 times what analysts expected, putting the market in better light. The draw also diverged sharply from the prior week’s build, which took stockpiles to above a five-year seasonal average.

Earlier this week, U.S. crude prices hit four-month lows and Brent, the more important global benchmark, neared a six-month trough as a global oil glut, resurgent dollar and stock market tumble in top energy consumer China took a toll.

Wednesday’s inventory build sent the sell-off grinding to a halt, as prices rose more than $1 a barrel within two hours of the data.

“I see a rebound of about five bucks off the recent lows in the most likely scenario,” said Chris Jarvis at Caprock Risk Management, an oil risk consultancy in Frederick, Maryland.

Crude futures have lost more than $10 a barrel over the past month, with the U.S. market touching below $47 and Brent under $53. About half of those losses could be retraced if there are more inventory declines, analysts said.

The selloff was also driven by fear that summer consumption of U.S. gasoline - a key demand factor this time of year - had been overplayed. Wednesday’s data suggested weekly gasoline demand exceeding expectations at 6.2 percent above the year-ago period.

“The market has been beaten pretty hard. We could see a pause in the selling if the weekly data is supportive,” said Donald Morton, who runs an energy-trading desk for Herbert J. Sims & Co., an investment bank in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Still, any rebound is likely to be short-term with U.S. gasoline demand almost certainly waning with the approaching end of summer.

“There may be a pause in the price decline, but I am not yet of the view that this signals a new move higher,” said David Thompson, executive vice president at Powerhouse, an energy-specialized commodities broker in Washington. “We are coming up on autumn refinery maintenance and that will result in less demand for crude all other things being equal.”