Oil output from major U.S. shale fields to rise 60,000 bpd in March: EIA

An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil production from the fastest-growing U.S. shale plays is set to rise by about 60,000 barrels per day in March from February, projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

Production from the Bakken formation of North Dakota will rise by 13,000 to 1.32 million bpd, while Eagle Ford oil production will increase by 17,000 bpd to 1.73 million bpd, according to the EIA’s drilling productivity report.

Oil production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico will rise 30,000 bpd to 1.96 million bpd, the EIA added.

Natural gas production in the major shale plays was expected to grow 0.5 billion cubic feet per day to 45.9 bcfd in March from February.

The Marcellus, which is centered under Pennsylvania and West Virginia, looked set to have the biggest gas production increase, to 16.7 bcfd from 16.6 bcfd, EIA data showed.

That compared with Marcellus production of 13.9 bcfd in March 2014.

The data showed gas output rising 0.1 bcfd to 7.5 bcfd at the Eagle Ford and 0.1 bcfd to 7.1 bcfd at Haynesville from February.