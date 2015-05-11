Oil production declines deepen in June as productivity rises: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil production declines from the largest U.S. shale plays will deepen for the second consecutive month in June even as rig productivity is accelerated, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

The projected fall of some 71,000 barrels per day in June to 4.97 million bpd underscores how quickly production rates have declined after the worst price slump since the financial crisis and the start of the shale boom.

Oil production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico is forecast to rise 7,000 bpd to 2.06 million bpd, according to the EIA’s drilling productivity report, the smallest increase since June. Production per rig in the region is set to jump by 26 bpd, the biggest level in at least eight years.

Meanwhile, production from the Bakken formation of North Dakota is projected to fall 31,000 bpd to 1.27 million bpd, while production per rig is forecast to rise by 21 bpd, the biggest monthly figure since August 2009.

Similarly, Eagle Ford oil production in South Texas is expected to plunge 47,000 to 1.64 million bpd. Production per rig is set to rise by 20 bpd, the most since Feb. 2013, EIA data showed.

Natural gas production in the major shale plays was expected to fall 112 million cubic feet per day to 46.19 billion cubic feet per day in June from May.

After EIA revised production in May to an increase from a decline, that would be the first monthly decline in gas output from shale fields since July 2013 and would be the biggest decline since March 2013.

The biggest losses in June were expected in the Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Bakken, while the only increases were seen in the Utica and Marcellus.

The Marcellus, centered in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, was expected to remain the nation’s biggest gas field, followed by the Eagle Ford and Haynesville.

Production in the Marcellus was expected to grow 21 mcfd to 16.7 bcfd in June. That compared with 14.7 bcfd in June 2014.

The fastest growing shale gas field was expected to be the Utica, up 49 mcfd, its smallest increase since February 2014, to 2.5 bcfd in June. That compared with total production of 1.2 bcfd in June 2014.