U.S. shale oil output forecast to fall 75,000 barrels per day in September: EIA
#Commodities
August 10, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. shale oil output forecast to fall 75,000 barrels per day in September: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pumpjack drills for oil in the Monterey Shale, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production from the largest shale plays was forecast to fall by some 75,000 barrels per day in September from August, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

Eagle Ford production was set to fall by 56,000 bpd to 1.48 million bpd while production from the Bakken was set to drop 27,000 bpd to 1.16 million bpd.

Production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico bucked the trend and was forecast to rise by 8,000 bpd to 2.04 million bpd.

Meanwhile, new well oil production was seen to rise 6 bpd to 333 bpd for the Permian and 26 bpd to 792 bpd in the Eagle Ford. It was set to rise 4 bpd to 692 bpd in the Bakken.

(EIA corrects new-well oil production per rig to 688 bpd from 692 bpd in August)

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Bernard Orr and Marguerita Choy

