U.S. shale oil production to fall for 6th straight month: EIA

Unused oil tank cars are pictured on Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad tracks outside Hinsdale, New York August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Total U.S. shale oil production for October is forecast to decline by 80,000 barrels per day to 5.21 million bpd, compared with 5.29 million bpd in September, according to data released on Monday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The drop in October - the first in five months not to be bigger than the previous month’s - was slightly less than the 80,200 bpd decline in September, data shows.

Production in the Eagle Ford is expected to fall for a seventh consecutive month, by 62,000 bpd to 1.42 million bpd, according to the EIA’s monthly drilling productivity report.

Oil production from the Bakken region of North Dakota is expected to fall 21,000 bpd to 1.18 million bpd in October. It is the fourth month consecutive declines.

In the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, production is forecast to rise 23,000 bpd to 2.02 million bpd, the ninth consecutive month of increases.

The lower total shale production comes as rigs become more efficient. New well oil production per rig was set to rise by 2 bpd to 694 bpd in the Bakken, up by 5 bpd to 370 bpd in the Permian and up by 3 bpd to 795 bpd in the Eagle Ford.

Natural gas production in the major shale plays was expected to fall 208 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to 44.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October from September.

EIA forecast a production decline of 117 mmcfd from the Eagle Ford, a 82 mmcfd reduction in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania and West Virginia and a 50 mmcfd decline in the Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming.