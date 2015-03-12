FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
March 12, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Houston Ship Channel fully reopened after vessel collision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Houston Ship Channel was fully reopened Thursday morning, after responders completed initial salvage operations on a damaged chemical tanker and successfully moved the vessel, the Central Texas Coastal Area Committee (CTCAC) said.

Marine traffic in the Channel was partially halted on Monday after a collision between a tanker and a bulk carrier, days after another crash briefly halted vessels there.

Responders finished removing the liquid cargo from the ship’s two breached tanks early Thursday morning, the CTCAC said.

The closure of the channel prompted production rate cut at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.