South Korea's SK Energy sees slight drop in Asia's second quarter refining margins

South Korea's top refiner SK Energy's main factory is seen in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil refining margins in Asia are expected to drop slightly in the second quarter from the prior three months as crude prices stabilize, but strong demand and a delay in Middle Eastern oil product supply will check losses, an official at South Korea’s SK Energy said on Thursday.

Higher margins over January to March amid weak global oil prices helped SK Innovation Co Ltd, which owns SK Energy - South Korea’s biggest refiner, swing to a profit of 321.2 billion Korean won ($300.61 million) from a 470.2 billion won loss in the prior quarter.

The stronger margins were also driven by cuts in official selling prices by OPEC producers, as well as a U.S. cold-spell and refinery shutdowns, Chang Woo-seock, head of SK Energy’s corporate planning office told analysts.

However, margins in Asia may now come under pressure due to a recovery in global crude prices that are set to post their biggest monthly gain in almost six years in April.

Benchmark Dubai crude prices are expected to stay between $55 and $65 a barrel as a supply surplus continues, but could jump to $70 if gasoline and diesel demand over the U.S. driving season in July rises more than expected, Chang said.

Refiners in South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude importer, watch Dubai prices as the country gets around 85 percent of its total crude imports from the Middle East. Dubai crude <0#DUB-> is currently at around $62.46 a barrel.

Higher demand for oil products and a delay in supplies from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu and ADNOC’s Ruwais refineries to the third quarter instead of this quarter may, however, help underpin refining margins in the region, Chang added without elaborating.

South Korea’s third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp has said it expects major maintenance shutdowns in Asia and the closures of aging facilities to help regional refining margins remain firm in the second quarter.