Oil bulls may have spied turning point to price rout

Traders work in the crude oil and natural gas options pit on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange in New York July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LONDON (Reuters) - With the world still awash with excess oil, analysts believe it may be premature to call an end to the rout that has driven the crude price below $30 a barrel this month, but the bulls are slowly emerging from hibernation.

Speculators are now holding their largest net long position in Brent crude futures in six months, having added to their bullish bets exactly as the price crashed through the $30-a-barrel mark for the first time since 2003. [O/ICE] [CFTC/]

Persistent oversupply, greater resilience among the higher-cost producers to low oil prices and slower growth in the likes of China have prompted a raft of investment banks to slash their price outlooks and for the ratings agencies to issue warnings about hundreds of oil firms.

With Iran returning to the markets and the potential for Libya to raise output, the International Energy Agency last week said the world risked “drowning in supply”.

And yet, in the week to Jan. 19, when Brent futures hit a low of $27.10, data from the InterContinental Exchange showed money managers raised their net long position by 5,594 contracts to 208,153 lots, the largest since July last year.

“It’s when everyone starts getting to that one part of that market that you usually see a turning point. Historically that’s when we’ve started seeing a reversal,” Barclays analyst Miswin Mahesh said.

The options market has seen a burst of buying of contracts that offer their holder the right to buy oil at levels well above the current futures price of around $31 a barrel.

“It seems like there are the early signs of (a reversal), but here’s the thing. As much as we can say this ‘snowballing effect’ on prices is fading away now, that big chunk of supply still needs to come off, that’s still there,” Mahesh said.

“We still have a surplus of 1.2 million barrels per day. But we’ve reached (price) levels that suggest a lot of the negatives have been priced in, whether it be the resilience of U.S. shale, a slowdown in Chinese oil demand growth, and most importantly Iran coming back.”

Data from the ICE shows holdings, or open interest, in 2016 options with strikes between $40 and $55 a barrel now outnumber those for options with strikes between $20 and $35 a barrel by three to one.

Analysts have noted the rise in inflows of retail cash into oil-focused exchange-traded funds, which give investors exposure to oil without the risks or costs associated with storage or physical delivery, have also been rising.

“Investors did generally pull money from funds linked to oil producers (in the last week) ... but energy sector funds attracted fresh money for the fourth straight week and 13th time in the past 14 weeks,” exchange-traded product monitor EPFR said.