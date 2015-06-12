FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small oil spill reported after 10-inch pipeline ruptures in Louisiana: official
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
#Environment
June 12, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Small oil spill reported after 10-inch pipeline ruptures in Louisiana: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A small oil spill was reported on Thursday after a pipeline, the owner of which is unknown, ruptured in Carlyss, Louisiana, according to a local official.

The spill from a 10-inch line was quickly contained, according to Norman Bourdeau, operations manager for the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security.

He could not say where the pipeline starts and ends.

(This version of the story was corrected to say that the owner of pipeline is unknown, not Phillips 66. It also removes an extra word in second paragraph.)

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
