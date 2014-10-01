Oil options traders dash for lower puts as crude oil slumps

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil options traders rushed to protect themselves against a deeper slump in global crude oil on Tuesday, buying thousands of contracts that propelled the volatility index toward the highest level in nearly a year.

The massive selloff in global crude, which resulted in the biggest daily decline in U.S. crude futures since November 2012, came as oil prices were pressured by the expiration day of the front-month gasoline contract and a strong U.S. dollar. [O/R]

Traders and brokers said the rapid selloff in the futures market came after rumors of major funds liquidating positions at the end of the quarter. The moves on the futures side triggered further action from traders toward pricing U.S. crude below $90.

“I think a bunch of funds are doing whatever they can because they’re on the long side and finally facing the fact that the market is bearish,” said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

The scurry downwards pushed the CBOE implied volatility index for oil up 8 percent to 21.52, with an intraday high of 22.20, the highest since Nov. 5, 2013.

The volatility index, which tracks the United States Oil Fund and measures the market’s expectation of 30-day volatility of crude oil prices, has jumped 56 percent since the start of June.

One options trader said he doesn’t have “anything holding up in this market at this point” as U.S. refinery outages are causing additional build-up of crude in the market.

He said that much of the options action via screen trading was from “machines trading,” causing movements to be “abnormally bigger.”A second trader said that almost everything in the oil market was “for sale.”

The $87 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) November put traded 8,660 lots on the CME’s New York Mercantile Exchange, double its volume on Monday and over six times its average in the previous week, according to CME data available on Eikon.

The December $85 put option traded more than 7,000 lots on the exchange, the third largest one-day volume on record.

There was limited buying of bargain-priced calls. The November WTI call at $99 a barrel traded over 5,000 lots as its price fell 15 cents to just 5 cents a barrel.

Near the end of the day, traders moved to secure some 4,500 lots in block trades of WTI January put options at $80 a barrel.