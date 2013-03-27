FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CP Rail says one tanker car leaks oil in Minnesota accident
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 27, 2013 / 7:49 PM / 5 years ago

CP Rail says one tanker car leaks oil in Minnesota accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed in northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday, causing one oil tanker car to rupture and spill crude into prairie terrain, a company spokesman said.

Fourteen tanker cars from the 94-car train left the tracks on a busy CP Rail line early in the day, railroad spokesman Ed Greenberg said. He said he did not know the volume of the crude that spilled but stressed that clean-up operations were under way.

State officials estimated the size of the spill at 20,000 to 30,000 gallons.

“There was one car that was compromised. Some product seeped out. It has been contained and the clean-up process is taking place right now,” he said.

Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.