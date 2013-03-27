CP Rail says one tanker car leaks oil in Minnesota accident

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed in northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday, causing one oil tanker car to rupture and spill crude into prairie terrain, a company spokesman said.

Fourteen tanker cars from the 94-car train left the tracks on a busy CP Rail line early in the day, railroad spokesman Ed Greenberg said. He said he did not know the volume of the crude that spilled but stressed that clean-up operations were under way.

State officials estimated the size of the spill at 20,000 to 30,000 gallons.

“There was one car that was compromised. Some product seeped out. It has been contained and the clean-up process is taking place right now,” he said.