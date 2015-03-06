FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train carrying liquefied propane derails in Vermont, no danger posed: report
March 6, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Train carrying liquefied propane derails in Vermont, no danger posed: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A train carrying 15 tanker cars of liquefied propane derailed in Essex junction, Vermont, late on Thursday, but no flammable gas was leaked and there was no danger to the public, according to a local news website on Friday.

All safety systems also operated as designed, burlingtonfreepress.com reported, citing New England Railroad spokesman Mike Williams.

The derailment of the train, which has 53 cars in total, was caused by a wheel bearing failure, after it overheated and severed an air line on one of the rail cars, activating the automatic braking system, the report said.

The derailment posed no public danger, rail and police authorities said, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a U.S. train with 103 loaded cars of crude oil had derailed and caught fire on Thursday in the state of Illinois.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

