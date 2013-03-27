FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rail regulator says investigating crude spill in Minnesota
March 27, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. rail regulator says investigating crude spill in Minnesota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two workers for the U.S. rail regulator are investigating the derailment of a train on Wednesday in Minnesota that caused a tanker car to rupture and spill crude oil, an agency spokesman said.

“FRA investigators are on the scene investigating the cause of accident,” said Mike England, a spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration, an division of the Department of Transportation.

State officials estimated that 20,000 to 30,000 gallons spilled from car. The FRA could not immediately give its own estimate. The Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed with 14 tanker cars jumping the tracks. Oil spilled from one tanker and clean up operations were underway, a company spokesman said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

