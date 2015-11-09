Mercuria awarded tender to sell Ekofisk crude to Uruguay: traders

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Trading firm Mercuria was awarded a tender to sell a 1-million-barrel cargo of North Sea’s Ekofisk crude to Uruguay’s state-run oil company ANCAP for January delivery, traders told Reuters on Monday.

Ekofisk blend is a very light crude with 40 API degrees of density and some 0.2 percent of sulfur produced in Norway by firms including ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Corp and Chevron Corp. ANCAP received a previous cargo of the same crude in July.

The South American company, that is buying at least 1 million barrels per month of light sweet oil on the open market, will also receive two cargoes of Nigerian crudes this month at its Jose Ignacio port.

Venezuela’s PDVSA, a big oil supplier for Uruguay, has not delivered any crude cargo to ANCAP since May while state-run oil companies face disagreements to renew an annual supply contract.

In the meantime, ANCAP has ramped up purchases of other crues, including Nigerian, Angolan, Brazilian and North Sea’s grades.

Tanker Hrvatska carrying Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude sold by Anglo-Ducth Shell will arrive in Uruguay next week, according to traders and Reuters vessel tracking data.

Another similar cargo on tanker Mare Siculum loaded with Nigeria’s Erha crude is also scheduled to discharge in November. Erha is a light crude with 35 API degrees of density and less than 0.2 percent of sulfur.

It was not immediately possible to know prices agreed.