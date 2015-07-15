Fund manager Taylor sees $30 U.S. oil from torrent of supply

A worker climbs onto a crude oil train to set the hand brake at the Eighty-Eight Oil LLC's transloading facility in Ft. Laramie, Wyoming July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - U.S. oil, which has already halved in value over the past year to around $50 a barrel, could sink to $30 as a torrent of supply makes it hard to sustain any rally, hedge fund manager Beau Taylor said on Wednesday.

The manager of the Taylor Woods Capital Management fund told an investor conference that the next six to 18 months would frustrate anyone betting on an oil price recovery, adding that he had a “short”, or bearish, position on futures of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI).

“It just seems like it’s going to be a market that’s going to be very, very difficult to rally in the near term,” Taylor, who manages some $800 million at the Connecticut-based fund, told the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York.

WTI settled at $51.41 a barrel on Wednesday, down 3 percent on the day, after a stockpile build at the U.S. crude delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and fears of higher forthcoming supply from Iran. Brent, the more global benchmark for crude, fell 2.5 percent to $57.05.

WTI traded above $106 a year ago and Brent above $112 before a global glut in oil deepened a market rout.

“The bar to a selloff is relatively low,” Taylor said.

Asked by a CBNC interviewer what the bottom was, he replied: “It’s hard to say, but we could see a very quick and erratic move lower to $30 a barrel.”

Prices could recover from there but stay below $55 the next 18 months until there is a more lasting supply rationalization, he said.

But Taylor also said the oil market was probably more depressed by supply fears than necessary.

A case in point, he said, was speculation that Iran will be able to steadily add to world crude supplies over the next 12 months after a nuclear deal this week that will remove sanctions on its exports.

Iran is seeking to restore crude shipments to around 2.6 million barrels per day from around 1 million bpd now. The global market is already oversupplied by 2.5 million bpd.

“I think it will take a lot longer than anticipated for Iran to reach the full potential of exports,” Taylor said.

Gregory Beard, global head of natural resources at Apollo Global Management, told the conference that world oil demand may not peak for 10 to 15 years.

“I think it’s still early days and we have more pain coming,” Beard said.