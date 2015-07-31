Hedge funds' bullish exposure to U.S. oil near five-year low

(Reuters) - Hedge funds and other speculators have slashed their bullish exposure to U.S. crude to the lowest in nearly five years, trade data showed on Friday, as shale producers continue to add rigs and pump at full throttle despite a global oil glut.

U.S. crude prices posted their largest monthly decline since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, ending down 21 percent, as global demand continued to trail production by about 2 million barrels.

Corresponding with the price tumble, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed money managers’ net long position in U.S. crude futures and options at the lowest levels since September 2010.

“People are just piling out of WTI and the hedge funds are among the forerunners in the selling,” said Tariq Zahir, a fund manager at New York’s Tyche Capital Advisors, referring to West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude.

“We are going to be swimming in even more oil with the way OPEC is pumping,” he added.

OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, groups Saudi Arabia and some of the biggest oil producers within and outside the Middle East.

The group produced over 32 million barrels per day in July, up 140,000 bpd from June, reaching its highest monthly level in recent history as it continued to favor retention of market share over price defense, a Reuters survey shows.

U.S. government data early this month showed OPEC production at a surplus of 1.77 million bpd, and forecast it to grow to 2.1 million bpd in 2016.

Aside from fears of runaway OPEC output, industry data on Friday showed the U.S. rig count for oil up for a second straight week, suggesting more domestic supply in the future. [RIG/U]

The CFTC data showed money managers cut their combined futures and options positions in WTI by 2,497 contracts to 105,199 during the week to July 28.

WTI’s front-month contract settled on Friday at below $47.12 a barrel, down more than $12 from its June close.

Not all are bearish on U.S. crude going forward, though.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that WTI could trade at a premium to global benchmark Brent by next spring if U.S. gasoline demand, which helped oil prices recover somewhat in the second quarter, remained on a tear.

Brent, which lost 18 percent through July to settle at $52.21 a barrel, is at a near-$5 premium to WTI now..

