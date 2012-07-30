Factbox: U.S. in one of its largest-ever pipeline build-outs

(Reuters) - The boom in U.S. onshore oil and liquids production has generated what could be the nation’s largest-ever pipeline build-out to move that output from often-remote areas to storage or refineries.

Here is a list of projects aimed at providing new, expanded and reversed liquids flows to markets from U.S. plays and Canada:

IN SERVICE

PROJECT: West Texas-Houston Access

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Connects existing pipelines at Goodrich, Texas, to send oil from the Permian Basin of west Texas to the Gulf Coast at Houston

CAPACITY: Initially, up to 40,000 barrels per day of undifferentiated West Texas crudes. Expandable to 44,000 bpd by early 2013. Both WTS and West Texas Intermediate at Midland will flow on the line eventually. Coupled with a West Texas-Longview Access to carry Permian crudes to the Mid-Valley pipeline to the Midwest

COST: n/a

STARTUP: April 2012

PROJECT: Seaway pipeline reversal

OPERATOR: Enterprise Product Partners and Enbridge Inc

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas

COST: $300 million for initial reversal, $2 billion for final expansion with new parallel loop pipeline

CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd initially, with expansion to 450,000 bpd planned for first quarter 2013 and to 850,000 bpd by mid-2014

STARTUP: First crude began flowing from Cushing on May 19, 2012

PROJECT: Eagle Ford crude-condensate pipeline and condensate processing facility

OPERATOR: Kinder Morgan Energy Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Eagle Ford shale formation to Galena Park, Texas

COST: Pipeline $225 million; processing facility $200 million

CAPACITY: Pipeline will be able to carry about 300,000 bpd of both Eagle Ford shale crude and condensate. Facility will process 50,000 bpd of Eagle Ford condensate, can be expanded to 100,000 bpd. Facility has one major customer

STARTUP: June 14, 2012; first quarter 2013 for processor

NEARING COMPLETION

PROJECT: Basin Pipeline Expansion

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Permian Basin of west Texas and southern New Mexico to Cushing, Oklahoma

CAPACITY: Would expand Basin line to handle 450,000 bpd from 400,000

COST: n/a

STARTUP: 2012

PROJECT: Eagle Ford to Houston crude pipeline

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: First phase will connect Lyssy to Sealy Terminal west of Houston, then will extend line to Houston; second phase extends 60 milesfurther into Eagle Ford

CAPACITY: 350,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: May 2012 east to Sealy and third quarter 2012 east to Houston; second phase extension west first quarter 2013 at 200,000 bpd

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

PROJECT: ECHO Terminal and Houston area pipelines

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Houston Ship Channel area

CAPACITY: 4.5 million barrels, expandable to 6 million barrels, to be linked by pipeline to Eagle Ford shale to the west (see above); by pipeline to Beaumont-Port Arthur refineries to the east (see below)

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Second quarter 2012

PROJECT: Eagle Ford Pipeline

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 130-mile crude line and condensate from Eagle Ford production to Three River/Corpus Christi refineries

CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd take-away from western Eagle Ford to Three Rivers/Corpus Christi

COST: $160 million

STARTUP: Second half 2012

PROJECT: Gardendale Gathering System

OPERATOR: Plains All American (acquired from Velocity)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 120-mile gathering system in Eagle Ford, connects to Eagle Ford Pipeline

CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd expandable to 185,000 bpd

COST: $40 million

STARTUP: 2013

PROJECT: Pettus to Corpus Christi, Texas line

OPERATOR: Koch Pipeline LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Pettus, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas

CAPACITY: 250,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Mid-2012; Started up a previously idled Pettus South line in cooperation with Nustar, which added 30,000 bpd capacity

PROJECT: Permian Basin Expansion Projects

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Various links extending, expanding lines in Permian Basin, west Texas

CAPACITY: From 40,000 to 60,000 bpd crude oil

COST: $175 million

STARTUP: Late 2012

PLANNED

PROJECT: Bakken Access Program

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Western North Dakota

CAPACITY ADDED: 100,000 bpd pipeline, 80,000 bpd rail terminal

COST: $560 million for pipeline; $145 million for rail

STARTUP: Early 2013

PROJECT: Texas Express Pipeline, NGL

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Skellytown, Carson County, Texas, to Mont Belvieu, Texas

CAPACITY: 252,000 bpd. Plan includes connections to natural gas processing plants in the Anadarko/Granite Wash shales and gas processing plants in the Barnett shale

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Second quarter 2013

PROJECT: Permian Express Phase I

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Wichita Falls to Nederland, Texas

CAPACITY: Initial capacity 90,000 bpd; full capacity of 150,000. Plan includes reversal of the Wortham-to-Wichita Falls pipeline

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Initial volumes between January and April 2013. Open season extended by two weeks to August 7, 2012

PROJECT: West Texas - Nederland Access

OPERATORS: Sunoco Logistics, Sunoco-operated West Texas Gulf Pipeline, Mobil Pipe Line Co

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Permian Basin to Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

CAPACITY: 40,000 bpd West Texas Sour (30,000 bpd in first quarter every year)

COST: n/a

STARTUP: First quarter 2013

PROJECT: Toledo Pipeline (Line 17) Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Stockbridge, Michigan, to Toledo, Ohio

CAPACITY INCREASE: 100,000 bpd to 180,000 bpd

COST: $197.57 million

STARTUP: Early 2013

PROJECT: Gulf Coast Project (southern part of Keystone XL, now a separate project)

OPERATOR: TransCanada Corp

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston and Port Arthur on Texas Gulf Coast

CAPACITY: 700,000 bpd

COST: $2.3 billion

STARTUP: Mid to late 2013; currently acquiring right of way. Was announced after the Obama administration rejected initial permit for Keystone XL, which originally included the Gulf Coast link and stretched from Canada to Gulf Coast.

PROJECT: Houston to Beaumont-Port Arthur

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: ECHO terminal to refineries

CAPACITY: up to 200,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Early 2014

PROJECT: TexStar’s Eagle Ford Shale pipeline

OPERATOR: TexStar Midstream Services LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 110-mile link from Frio, Lasalle and McMullen counties to NuStar’s line at Oakville; to get Eagle Ford crude and condensate to terminal in Corpus Christi

COST: n/a

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd of crude and condensates

STARTUP: Third quarter 2012

PROJECT: Houma-to-Houston pipeline reversal

OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Houma, Louisiana, to Houston, Texas; reversal will run from Houston to Houma

CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd

COST: $100 million

STARTUP: early 2013

PROJECT: Westward Ho

OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: St. James, Louisiana to Houston

CAPACITY: Initially 300,000 bpd, expandable to 900,000 bpd depending on shipper interest

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Third quarter 2015, pending regulatory approvals

PROJECT: Crane-to-Houston Pipeline (Longhorn Pipeline reversal)

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will reverse flow of Crane-to-Houston segment of Longhorn Pipeline, which currently carries refined products from Houston to El Paso, Texas

CAPACITY: Initial 135,000 bpd; expanding to 225,000 in 2013

COST: Expected cost $310 million

STARTUP: Early 2013 startup, full capacity in mid-2013

PROJECT: Double Eagle Pipeline

OPERATOR: Copano Energy in 50-50 joint venture with Magellan Midstream

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Connects to existing pipeline owned by Copano, enabling delivery of Eagle Ford condensate to Corpus Christi

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd initially

COST: $150 million

STARTUP: End of 2012, full service by early 2013

PROJECT: Karnes County to Corpus Christi line

OPERATOR: Koch

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Karnes County, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas

CAPACITY: 120,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: 2012

PROJECT: Allegheny Access Pipeline

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Midwest to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

CAPACITY: Initially 85,000 bpd, expandable to 110,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: First half of 2014

PROJECT: Spearhead North (Line 62) Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Flanagan, Illinois to Griffith, Indiana

CAPACITY: 130,000 bpd to 235,000 bpd

PROJECT: Line 6B Expansion

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Griffith, Indiana to Sarnia, Ontario

CAPACITY: 231,000 bpd to 491,000 bpd

COST FOR BOTH PROJECTS: $2 billion

STARTUP: Early 2014

PROJECT: U.S. Mainline/Alberta Clipper Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Canada/U.S. border near Neche, North Dakota, to Superior, Wisconsin

CAPACITY: 450,000 bpd to 570,000 bpd

PROJECT: U.S. Mainline/Southern Access Expansion

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Superior, Wisconsin, to Flanagan, Illinois

CAPACITY: 400,000 bpd to 560,000 bpd

COST FOR BOTH PROJECTS: $395 million

STARTUP FOR BOTH: Mid-2014