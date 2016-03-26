FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's PDVSA says operations are normal at main oil port
#Commodities
March 26, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

Venezuela's PDVSA says operations are normal at main oil port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA on Friday said it guaranteed that operations were normal at its main oil port, adding it had provided “uninterrupted” services to an average of 56 tankers per month.

Reuters on Thursday reported heavy backlogs in tanker loadings at the port of Jose, which a union leader and a legislator said were the result of technical problems with loading arms.

“PDVSA guarantees normal loading and dispatch at the (port of Jose),” the company wrote on its Twitter account.

The company said that 70 percent of the production exported from Venezuela, equivalent to around 1.5 million barrels per day, are loaded at Jose.

Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data shows some 70 tankers anchored around state-run PDVSA’s ports in Venezuela and the Caribbean, most of them waiting to load oil for export and to offload imported crude and products.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernard Orr

