For how long will Venezuela import crude oil?

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] has confirmed it will import light crudes as a diluent for its extra heavy oil production, a cost-saving move for the state-run company that also reveals delays and problems in its main output strategies.

Two 2-million-barrel cargoes of Algerian Saharan Blend crude are scheduled to be received by PDVSA in the coming weeks and two additional cargoes of Russian Urals crude will arrive in November to Isla refinery, operated by the company in the Caribbean island of Curacao, sources have told Reuters.

PDVSA said imports will be “occasional,” especially during the stoppage of an upgrader that can convert up to 270,000 barrel per day (bpd) of extra heavy crude into lighter oil.

The Petrocedeno upgrader, operated with Norway’s Statoil ASA and France’s Total SA, will be under maintenance as of early November, according to PDVSA’s latest statement.

But PDVSA’s falling output of lighter crudes, which were used as diluents, and long delays in the construction of six new upgraders in the Orinoco Belt, Venezuela’s main producing region, suggest imports may not be just a short term strategy.

PDVSA imported Nigerian condensates in late 1990s while upgraders were being built and purchases ceased by the time the last one of them was inaugurated in 2000. But this time the company has not detailed a time frame for the purchases.

The following is a list of long-delayed goals that PDVSA must achieve to stop buying foreign crudes, according to analysts and experts consulted by Reuters:

NEW UPGRADERS

According to bidding terms launched by PDVSA in 2010 when it chose foreign partners for new oil projects in the Orinoco Belt, upgraders must be built by 2016.

In addition to the auctions, PDVSA also assigned oil projects in the Orinoco involving upgrader construction to Italian, Russian, Chinese and Vietnamese companies four years ago, but all of them face significant delays.

An executive from one of the new oil projects told Reuters that detailed engineering for most of these upgraders is being started this year and will take at least two more years to be finished. Construction would start after that.

“Upgraders will be built, but they are not going to be ready before 2019,” he said.

Once completed, these facilities will boost Venezuela’s overall upgrading capacity to 1.8 million bpd from the current 600,000 bpd, allowing PDVSA to stop light crude purchases.

The company also says it will build “naphtha splitters”, cheaper and simpler facilities that can extract naphtha from diluted crude. That would allow a portion of the naphtha needed to transport extra heavy oil to be reused, saving costs.

LIGHT CRUDE OUTPUT INCREASE

Production of Venezuelan light and medium crudes has fallen 37.5 percent since 2004 to 1.1 million bpd last year, according to PDVSA, while in the same period output of heavier crudes grew more than 60 percent.

Each barrel extracted from the Orinoco belt needs some kind of diluent to be transported and exported. Naphtha is typically used to transport crude to the upgraders, but when these facilities are not fully working or are under maintenance lighter crudes are needed to formulate blends for exports.

New extra heavy crude projects with foreign firms started producing last year, though there are no upgraders ready to process the incoming output. Their joint current production is around 18,000 bpd, according to independent calculations, well under this year’s aim for 47,000 bpd.

PDVSA is responsible for providing diluents to blend all the extra heavy crude going out from the Orinoco. It had been using its own heavy naphtha, but after a decline in its refining activity resorted to import pricey naphtha on the open market.

The company said the spread between a crude barrel price and a naphtha barrel price can reach $30. Importing naphtha is no longer a good business decision for the cash-squeezed company and availability of other diluents is very limited.

Replacing imported naphtha with local crudes is not a matter of months or a few years. Reserves of those crudes declined 10 percent in the last decade to 20.07 billion barrels as PDVSA has not been focused on mature fields, according to experts.

Massive investment, know-how and time are required to increase light and medium crudes output, they added.

REFINERY NETWORK UPGRADE

PDVSA has since 2005 planned several upgrades and major overhauls to its 1.3 million bpd capacity domestic refining network, but most of the projects have not been finished, affecting its capacity to process a larger volume of heavy crudes.

In addition, in 2012 a severe explosion affected Venezuela’s largest facility, the Paraguana Refining Center (CRP) composed of the Amuay and Cardon refineries, and since then has been working below 80 percent of its capacity of 955,000 bpd.

The 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery is one of Venezuela’s largest producer of heavy naphtha, mainly used as diluent for extra heavy crudes, but frequent unplanned stoppages and lack of upgrades have forced PDVSA to buy most of the naphtha it needs.

PDVSA announced this week an upgraded investment plan for its refineries that requires $20 billion to expand its capacity by 20 percent and optimize units, but it did not provide a time frame for when the goals would be reached.

To upgrade refineries would allow the company to have a back-up source of diluents for its oil production.