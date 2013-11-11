Exclusive: Venezuela Paraguana refining center output slips - internal report

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Output from Venezuela’s 955,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paraguana Refining Center slipped to 64 percent of capacity in November from 74 percent in June, due to outages and a lack of replacement parts, according to an internal report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Paraguana Refining Center (CRP), which includes the Amuay and Cardon refineries, had been recovering from a severe explosion a year ago that killed more than 40 people and damaged several operational units.

After reaching 74 percent of capacity in June it started to decline again at the world’s second-largest refining center.

Eight operational units at Amuay and five at Cardon, including one of two alkylation plants, were down as of November 7, according to the report from state-run Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). The whole complex was processing 615,136 bpd.

Low inventories of intermediate fuels, problems with pumps and seal rings, several stopped boilers, lack of timely equipment replacement, and limited power were among the causes of the CRP’s slowdown, according to the report.

The 72,000 bpd Amuay’s flexicoker was processing 57,000 bpd because of a leak in a seal, the report added. After a fire in July, that unit had been repaired.

“The unit has a limited load (...) repairs are needed. There is a seal leak in the area,” the report says.

It added that Cardon’s medium and deep conversion units were finally working properly after months of problems, fires and other incidents.

Venezuela, the South America’s major crude producer, does not disclose production and refinery data beyond annual reports that are normally published with long delays.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Venezuela increased again its fuel imports from the United States to 96,000 bpd in August, compared with 64,000 bpd in July.

The 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery had been working at 77-78 percent capacity before the 2012 explosion, but it has not recovered to its usual rate despite PDVSA’s efforts to life output and reduce a hefty bill for imports.

In August, the CRP was working at 71 percent capacity and all of PDVSA’s domestic refining network - including the 335,000 bpd Isla unit at Curacao - was at 74 percent, running 1.2 million bpd of crude.

A fire in a waste storage pit of the medium-sized El Palito refinery was reported on Sunday. PDVSA said it did not affect operations.