Venezuela's PDVSA offers to buy a 300,000 bbl catalytic naphtha cargo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking to buy a 300,000 barrel cargo of catalytic naphtha to be received October 29-31 at any of its ports, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

This is the second catalytic naphtha cargo that PDVSA offered to buy for October delivery, after launching a previous tender earlier this month. The company also recently bought on the open market two 300,000-barrel cargoes of reformate to produce motor gasoline.

PDVSA will accept bids for this offer until October 21, according to the tender’s terms.