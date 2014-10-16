FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's PDVSA offers to buy a 300,000 bbl catalytic naphtha cargo
#Commodities
October 16, 2014

Venezuela's PDVSA offers to buy a 300,000 bbl catalytic naphtha cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of a PDVSA gas station in Caracas August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking to buy a 300,000 barrel cargo of catalytic naphtha to be received October 29-31 at any of its ports, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

This is the second catalytic naphtha cargo that PDVSA offered to buy for October delivery, after launching a previous tender earlier this month. The company also recently bought on the open market two 300,000-barrel cargoes of reformate to produce motor gasoline.

PDVSA will accept bids for this offer until October 21, according to the tender’s terms.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
