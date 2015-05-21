Oil volatility fades as risks become more balanced: Kemp

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices have become much less volatile in recent weeks as the record short position previously established by hedge funds has been squared up and prices return to a level at which many U.S. shale wells are profitable.

Realized volatility, a technical measure of the day to day variability in prices, has fallen to an annualized rate of just 24 percent, down by more than half from its peak of 60 percent in late February.

Volatility in front-month Brent futures has dropped to its lowest level for almost five months and is now roughly in line with the very long-run average of about 27 percent.

After displaying its wild side, the oil market has reverted to a milder state, to use terms employed by Benoit Mandelbrot to describe erratic volatility in commodity markets (“The (mis)behavior of markets” 2004).

The reduction in volatility reflects a number of factors of which the most important is the squaring up of the record short positions which hedge funds and other money managers between November and March.

The period of heightened volatility corresponded closely with the emergence of a large position of more than 100 million barrels (at one point more than 200 million barrels) in futures and options linked to the price of U.S. crude.

Since hedge funds and other money managers are not generally able to make physical delivery the need to close out these positions prior to expiry became a significant source of uncertainty overhanging the market.

But the hedge funds’ combined short positions in WTI-linked derivatives had been reduced from 209 million barrels on March 17 to 150 million on April 14 and just 82 million by May 12, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The combined short has been reduced to a more normal level and in the process has pushed prices for both WTI and Brent up by $20 per barrel to a level close to most estimates of the breakeven needed by U.S. shale producers.

The forces acting on the oil market now appear broadly balanced as do the positions of the speculative community, which may explain the relative absence of big price moves recently.

Consumption of gasoline and diesel is growing strongly, thanks to the sharp drop in prices compared with the first half of 2014.

Crude stockpiles have peaked in the United States, at least for the time being, as refineries run at record rates for the time of year.

U.S. shale production is expected to level off in the next few months after surging in 2014.

On the bearish side, crude supplies remain ample, Saudi Arabia is exporting high volumes to Asia, and U.S. shale producers may decide to expand drilling again, adding even more barrels back into the market.

Iran’s exports could also rise if it reaches a successful nuclear deal with the United States and the other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

But any extra Iranian supplies are unlikely to reach the market until the end of 2015 or well into 2016 given the time needed to implement an accord.

With Brent fluctuating just over $65 per barrel and WTI around $60, all these factors now appear to have been incorporated into expectations.

Many hedge fund managers have no strong bullish or bearish bias at current price levels, and there is little impetus for a big move until something changes.