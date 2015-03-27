Hedge funds bet the least since 2012 for rise in U.S. oil prices

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and other big speculators in oil are making their smallest wagers in more than two years that U.S. crude prices will rise, trade data showed on Friday, as a supply glut continues to burden the market.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the net long position in U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held by money managers fell by 4,297 contracts to 157,505 in the week ended March 24.

Reuters charts of CFTC data show that’s the lowest level since December 2012 for net longs, or positive wagers, on WTI held by such money managers, who include hedge fund operators and speculators.

“WTI is somewhat oversold, but not necessarily at an extreme,” Tim Evans, energy futures specialist at Citi Futures in New York, said in his analysis of the data.

His view reflected the broader market sentiment that U.S. crude had more to lose after a volatile run in March that saw it closing down the first couple of weeks and rising the next two.

Global crude prices have struggled to find a bottom in the last two months. Initial fears that a 60 percent drop since June was excessive were later offset by burgeoning oil production that caused sharp market swings.

On Friday, both Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for oil, and WTI tumbled 5 percent, erasing all of the previous session’s gains that came on fears of disruptment to Middle East oil shipments from fighting in Yemen.

Friday’s selloff was ignited on worries that a nuclear deal for Iran could be sealed by next week and would lift Western sanctions against the OPEC nation, bringing more of its oil to the market.

The International Energy Agency, which advises industrialized countries on energy, warned earlier this month that the global oil glut was building and the United States may soon run out of tanks to store crude.

U.S. crude stockpiles stand at 80-year highs of nearly 470 million barrels, after 11 straight weeks of builds. [EIA/S]