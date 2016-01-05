West African January crude exports to Asia edge off five-month high

An aerial view shows oil tankers on the Aba-Port Harcourt road in Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

LONDON (Reuters) - West African crude oil exports to Asia in January are set to slide from a five-month high reached the previous month, but strong buying in India has kept them elevated, traders and shipping fixtures showed on Monday.

The total bookings of 1.81 million bpd stand nearly 8 percent below the December levels, but are above both January 2015 and three of the past five months.

Indian refiners, led by state run Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) booked a total of 20 cargoes to load in January - fewer than in December, but well above the usual level of African crudes they ship east.

“Indian refiners needed the sweet, with new capacity online,” one trader said.

IOC’s new 300,000 bpd refinery was expected to start full commercial operations in March, though it shipped the first consignment of products from the new unit in November 2015.

Strong fuel demand within India has also encouraged refiners to run at full steam. Private Indian refiner Reliance also booked West African grades including Nigeria’s Bonga and Cameroonian Lokele.

Steep declines in selling prices for Nigeria’s crude have also helped keep its cargoes moving, despite a wide gap in the spread between Brent and Dubai crudes throughout December, when most January bookings are negotiated.

A wide gap makes Brent-linked crudes less attractive to Asian buyers, but Nigeria’s official selling prices in January slid well past 10-year lows.

COUNTRY JANUARY BPD DECEMBER BPD ‘000s

CARGOES ‘000s CARGOES

CHINA 27 827 30 919

INDIA 20 613 24 735

INDONESIA 3 92 2 61

TAIWAN 4 123 4 123

JAPAN 0 0 0 0

S. KOREA 1 31 2 19

OTHERS 4 123 3 92

TOTAL 59 1,808 64 1,961