U.S. Interior chief signs order for new offshore oil-exploration plan

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2017.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Monday signed an order directing the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to issue a new five-year plan for development on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

Speaking at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Zinke said his order implements President Donald Trump's directive to review drilling bans in parts of the Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific Oceans. He said his office is focused on the plan and the president's order to encourage energy exploration by allowing national monument designations to be rescinded.

Zinke also signed a second order creating a new position in his office, counselor to the secretary, to coordinate the department's energy portfolio, which spans 10 bureaus.

The secretarial orders come days after President Trump signed an executive order seeking to expand U.S. energy exploration in areas put off limits by the Obama administration.

While Trump's order to expand drilling to remote places such as the Arctic was applauded by proponents of the energy industry, low oil prices over the past three years have discouraged extensive development of new offshore projects, which are typically more costly.

The offshore development order signed by Zinke also directs the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to work with the Commerce Department's National Marine Fisheries Service to expedite permits for seismic surveys, with particular focus on new or resubmitted applications in the Atlantic.

"We're pretty set on seismic," Zinke told reporters on the sidelines of the Houston conference, in reference to developments in the Atlantic Ocean.

"As the resource manager, I don't know how you can make a decision without knowing what's there. I think it is prudent to inventory what our assets are as a country."

The new order does not cancel a five-year plan put in place by the previous administration, Zinke said, noting that some places are inappropriate for offshore development, such as sensitive areas off the coast of California.

"We're going to look at it in a very pragmatic and scientific effort, and take the local voice into consideration, as we should," he said.

Zinke also said he was looking at reorganizing the Department of Interior by potentially dividing its functions by ecosystems that would report to a joint command.

He expects to release a restructuring plan for the department by the end of the summer, he said.