U.S. oil curve flattens as drillers hedge, storage fears ebb

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. oil market has firmed up into its best shape this year, as ebbing fears of an inventory overflow and renewed hedging in far-distance futures flattens the forward curve - another possible sign that a months-long rout is really over.

On Wednesday, the discount for June U.S. crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange versus December jumped 47 cents to settle at $3.21 a barrel, the tightest spread in nearly five months and less than half what it was a month ago. The discount of December 2015 to December 2016 tightened by 58 cents to settle at $2.73 a barrel, its smallest since November.

The narrowing spreads will likely be a welcome sign for oil bulls and members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who often look at the shape of the curve as a clearer indication of fundamentals. U.S. crude prices also rose on Wednesday, closing at their highest this year.

But it will be a disappointment for some traders who were hoping to stockpile more crude and cash in on a deep “contango”, where immediate prices are discounted related to future prices.

The trigger for the latest jump was data showing the U.S. nationwide crude oil stockpiles rose by only 1.3 million barrels last week, the smallest build this year. But oil traders see two other less obvious factors at play.

For one, there’s a growing sense that oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, is unlikely to run out any time soon.

Stocks have risen for the past 19 weeks, doubling to a record 61.5 million barrels as of last week, but the rate of increase has slowed and available capacity appears to be higher than the 55 million to 60 million barrels most people initially estimated.

“There’s (now) more discussion about people using operational and blending tanks as storage and squeezing shell capacity as much as possible,” said Dominick Haywood, an oil analyst at London-based Energy Aspects.

While the Cushing factor has taken pressure off the most prompt months, hedging by oil producers looking to lock in slightly higher prices has weighed on the back of the curve, particularly for December 2016 and December 2017.

Trading volume in both December 2016 and December 2017 contracts jumped to a record high on Wednesday, as much as four times greater than the average volume of the past month.

CONTANGO CAN‘T PAY FOR CUSHING

The relief is a stark contrast from sentiments just a few months ago, when oil traders closely watching inventory levels raised new alarm that oil stored to the brim in both Cushing and the Gulf Coast would mean a new price slump ahead.

A price slump looks still to be possible, some say, but it probably will not be caused by a lack of crude oil storage.

After months of worry about declining vacant storage capacity and rising stocks, some dealers now reckon that crude stocks could draw as early as this month: Refineries are running at their fastest ever rate for this time of year due to strong demand, even ahead of the summer driving season, while U.S. production is set to begin falling as soon as May, according to U.S. forecasts.

Gone too is the financial incentive to stockpile.

While WTI futures are still in contango, the spreads have narrowed to an average of just around 50 cents per month over the coming 12 months - too little to pay for storage tanks in Cushing that now lease for around 60 to 70 cents a barrel, traders say. That’s up from 20 to 40 cents last year.

Much of the oil in storage now is hedged from previously discounted prices.

Eventually, that crude may begin moving back into the market, and strong U.S. prices versus global Brent may begin luring more imports, setting up new pressures later this year. The discount for U.S. crude futures versus Brent narrowed to under $4 on Wednesday, the smallest since January.

“We are concerned about the inventory builds that may take place in the fall maintenance season,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote this week.