a year ago
Brazil's Oi says CFO Guimarães resigns
#Business News
September 13, 2016 / 12:53 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Oi says CFO Guimarães resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Consumers stand in front of an Oi store, Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 24, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's largest fixed line carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA), which is currently in bankruptcy protection, said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Flavio Nicolay Guimarães resigned, without giving a reason for his departure.

Guimarães will be replaced by Ricardo Malavazi Martins, Oi said in a securities filing. As part of the move, Martins stepped down from his position on the board of Oi, the company said.

Martins previously worked at Brazilian bank Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) between 1990 and 2003 and as CFO for Petros, the pension fund for state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), for six years.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

