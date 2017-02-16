FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Oklahoma gas blast injures worker at Trinity well: official
#U.S.
February 16, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 6 months ago

Oklahoma gas blast injures worker at Trinity well: official

Liz Hampton

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A gas explosion on Thursday at a Trinity Resources well site in Pittsburg County in eastern Oklahoma injured a worker and caused a fire that spread to two other wells nearby, local officials said on Thursday.

The injured person was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa, and is in stable condition, Kevin Enloe, director of emergency management for Pittsburg County said.

The explosion occurred near Quinton, Oklahoma, about 146 miles (235 km) east of Oklahoma City and involved three gas wells, which have been shut, Enloe said.

There were four wells on the site where the blast occurred. The fire happened as the worker was operating a gas valve on one of the wells, and spread to two of the other wells, Enloe said.

There had been some maintenance conducted on the site the previous day, Enloe said.

Trinity Resources did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Liz Hampton and Erwin Seba in Houston and Jon Herskovitz in Austin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio

