Oklahoma judge sets bond at $1 million for woman charged car killings

STILLWATER, Okla. (Reuters) - An Oklahoma judge on Monday set bond at $1 million for the woman suspected of plowing her car into a crowd at a weekend homecoming rally for Oklahoma State University, killing four and injuring dozens.

Adacia Chambers, 25, is suspected of having been driving while intoxicated when she rammed her gray Hyundai Elantra into a crowd watching Saturday’s parade in Stillwater, killing three adults and a toddler, police said.