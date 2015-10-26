FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma judge sets bond at $1 million for woman charged car killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STILLWATER, Okla. (Reuters) - An Oklahoma judge on Monday set bond at $1 million for the woman suspected of plowing her car into a crowd at a weekend homecoming rally for Oklahoma State University, killing four and injuring dozens.

Adacia Chambers, 25, is suspected of having been driving while intoxicated when she rammed her gray Hyundai Elantra into a crowd watching Saturday’s parade in Stillwater, killing three adults and a toddler, police said.

Reporting by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
