Oklahoma woman who plowed into homecoming crowd was not drunk: court papers

Adacia Avery Chambers is pictured in this booking photo provided by the Stillwater Police department, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stillwater Police department/Handout via Reuters

TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) - A woman accused of killing four people and injuring dozens more at Oklahoma State University’s Oct. 24 homecoming parade had a blood alcohol content below the minimum level to be considered legally intoxicated, court papers showed.

According to a brief filed on Thursday with the Payne County District Court by defense attorney Tony Coleman, a blood draw conducted on the day of the accident showed that 25-year-old Adacia Chambers had a blood alcohol content of 0.01 percent.

Due to a gag order, officials with the police department in Stillwater, Oklahoma, said on Friday they could not comment specifically on the case or the accuracy of the brief’s contents.

In Oklahoma, the minimum blood alcohol content to be considered under the influence is 0.08 percent for those 21 and older.

Chambers’ attorney, Coleman, had filed the brief in support of a motion requesting court funds to finance bringing in an expert witness in psychology and accident reconstruction.

The suspect’s father, Floyd Chambers, and her attorney have said she has a history of mental illness and sought treatment twice in recent years.

Facing four counts of second-degree murder and 46 counts of assault and battery, Chambers is due back in court on Dec. 10 and is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bond.