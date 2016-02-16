FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma woman to face additional charges for deadly homecoming crash
February 16, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma woman to face additional charges for deadly homecoming crash

Heide Brandes

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma woman accused of killing four people and injuring dozens more by plowing her car into a crowd at Oklahoma State University’s homecoming parade in October will face additional charges over the crash, court officials said on Tuesday.

After suspect Adacia Chambers appeared in county court in Stillwater, Oklahoma, prosecutors said they plan to add about a dozen more charges after discovering more victims.

Chambers, 25, already faces four counts of second-degree murder and 46 counts of assault and battery. If convicted, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

A former professor, his wife, an exchange student and a two-year-old boy were killed in the Oct. 24 crash in Stillwater, where the university’s campus is located.

The suspect’s father, Floyd Chambers, and her attorney have said she has a history of mental illness and sought treatment twice in recent years.

In December, Chambers was found competent to stand trial. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 5.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Rigby

