Oklahoma woman charged with murder in deadly parade car crash

Adacia Avery Chambers is pictured in this booking photo provided by the Stillwater Police department, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stillwater Police department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - An Oklahoma woman was charged on Sunday with four counts of second-degree murder after she allegedly crashed the car she was driving into a crowd at an Oklahoma State University homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring dozens, police said.

The Stillwater Police Department said in a statement charges were filed against Adacia Avery Chambers, 25, in consultation with the Payne County District Attorney. She was arrested on Saturday for driving while under the influence of alcohol, police said.