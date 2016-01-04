Oklahoma process server arrested for coercing women into sex

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma City process server was arrested on Monday for criminal complaints of sexual misconduct with clients, many of whom said they were coerced into giving sexual favors in return for cutting fees for delivering court papers, officials said.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Robert Wonsch, 34, on suspicion of the sexual battery of at least four women, including fondling, kissing or hugging them against their will.

One client said Wonsch, who serves legal documents relating to court cases to people, refused to let her leave his office and another said she was forced to perform oral sex.

A lawyer for Wonsch was not immediately available for comment.

He was booked into the Cleveland County jail on four counts of sexual battery, one count forcible oral sodomy, one count kidnapping, three counts engaging in or soliciting prostitution and one count impersonation of a public officer, officials said.

Agents said the assaults started in January 2015.

“Some of the women found his number from roadside signs advertising cheap divorce. These women were typically low income and needing a divorce to get out of a bad situation,” said Jessica Brown, spokeswoman for the OSBI.

The arrest comes about a month after an Oklahoma City ex-police officer was convicted for raping and sexually assaulting numerous women while he was on duty.

