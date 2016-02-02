Oklahoma ex-school band director charged with having sex with student

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A former Oklahoma school band director was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having sex with a girl under his direction when he was working at a middle school, police said.

Kyle Whitmus, 33, faces five counts of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14, the Oklahoma State Board of Investigation said. A lawyer for Whitmus was not listed on arrest records.

Investigators believe Whitmus had a sexual relationship with a preteen girl at the Luther Middle School just east of Oklahoma City.

”The school district became aware of allegations of improper sexual contact between Mr. Whitmus and a student in April of 2015. Mr. Whitmus was immediately suspended and resigned shortly thereafter,” said Luther Superintendent Sheldon Buxton.

Bail was set at $200,000 for Whitmus.