FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma ex-school band director charged with having sex with student
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 2, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma ex-school band director charged with having sex with student

Heide Brandes

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A former Oklahoma school band director was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having sex with a girl under his direction when he was working at a middle school, police said.

Kyle Whitmus, 33, faces five counts of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14, the Oklahoma State Board of Investigation said. A lawyer for Whitmus was not listed on arrest records.

Investigators believe Whitmus had a sexual relationship with a preteen girl at the Luther Middle School just east of Oklahoma City.

”The school district became aware of allegations of improper sexual contact between Mr. Whitmus and a student in April of 2015. Mr. Whitmus was immediately suspended and resigned shortly thereafter,” said Luther Superintendent Sheldon Buxton.

Bail was set at $200,000 for Whitmus.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.