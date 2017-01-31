FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Cocaine found in nose cone of American Airlines jet: police
#U.S.
January 31, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 7 months ago

Cocaine found in nose cone of American Airlines jet: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An American Airlines airplane in a file photo.Jim Young

(Reuters) - An airline maintenance worker in Oklahoma found 31 pounds (14 kg) of cocaine in the nose cone of an American Airlines jet after it arrived from Colombia, police said on Monday.

Seven bricks of the drug, with a street value of at least $200,000, were discovered on Sunday night at the carrier's maintenance base in Tulsa, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"A technician went to check the electronics bay ... and some of the insulation looked new. He moved it and saw one of the bricks," the sheriff said.

The flight, a Boeing 757, originated in Bogota, and landed in Miami. It was sent on to Tulsa for maintenance checks because the base in Miami was too busy, the sheriff said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the incident, the sheriff said.

No one from the airline was immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by John Stonestreet

