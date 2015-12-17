FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Oklahoma motorists fatally shot in suspected road rage killings
#U.S.
December 17, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Two Oklahoma motorists fatally shot in suspected road rage killings

Heide Brandes

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Two people were killed in separate shooting incidents by what police believe was a driver in a pickup truck who shot at them on a highway west of Oklahoma City, a crime suspected to be tied to road rage, investigators said on Thursday.

The victims were a man and a woman traveling on Interstate 40 in incidents that took place late on Wednesday and early on Thursday, said Jessica Brown, a spokeswoman with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

Jeremy Hardy, a 36-year-old man from Texas, is being investigated for the deaths, it said. Hardy, held at the Custer County jail, was initially taken into custody for suspected driving under the influence.

“Hardy is also the subject of an OSBI investigation into two people who were shot and killed early this morning,” it said in a statement

There was no lawyer listed for him on booking documents.

Brown said the man driving the pickup tried to run a car off of westbound I-40, outside of El Reno, about 30 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The pickup driver fired at least once, hitting the man driving the car.

The victim, Jeffrey Powell, 45, pulled the car over but died at the scene. The car’s passenger was unharmed and able to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, investigators said.

Officials said the suspect then shot at another vehicle several minutes later, hitting a female driver identified as Billie Jean West, 63, who later died from her injuries.

An Oklahoma Highway patrol trooper later spotted a pickup on I-40 near where the incidents occurred and arrested Hardy.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
