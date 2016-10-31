Michael Dale Vance Jr, 38, wanted in connection with overnight shooting incidents in Oklahoma, is seen in a picture released by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S. October 24, 2016. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

A man who had been on the run for nearly a week after being suspected of killing two relatives and trying to decapitate them was killed on Sunday night in a shootout with police.

Michael Vance, 38, who was also suspected of wounding two police officers in a shoot out and posting his getaway on social media, was killed by police after a caller reported a car matching one allegedly stolen by Vance was seen near Hammon, in western Oklahoma, local media reports said, citing police sources.

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded near Leedey, Oklahoma, during the hunt for Vance, television station KOCO reported on its website. There were no details on his condition, though at least one report said his condition was not life-threatening.

In a spree that began over a week ago, police said officers responded to a call of shots being fired. Both suffered wounds that were not life threatening.

Vance was shot twice in a gunfight, in which he wounded two police officers and then stole a police vehicle.

The U.S. Marshal Service joined in the search for Vance, who was charged on Friday with the murder of Ronald Wilkson, 55, and his wife Valerie Wilkson, 54, who were found dead in their home on Sunday about 30 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Vance was thought to have killed his aunt and uncle about three hours after the shootout with police, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office. He then stole their car.

Vance also was believed to have an infectious disease that he was possibly trying to spread. In July, he was charged with child sexual abuse, the office said.

In a video posted on Facebook Live while fleeing, Vance was heard saying he was about to steal another car and that the chase has been "intense."

"This ain't a joke. This ain't a prank," Vance said, adding he was set up.

Vance also stated in the video that he was shot. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said there appeared to be a large amount of blood on his shirt and a rifle or shotgun next to him in the vehicle.

